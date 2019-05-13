Florida man shoots wife for talking to him disrespectfully

A 73-year-old man told authorities that he shot and killed his wife because she reportedly spoke to him in a disrespectful manner.

The incident occurred Saturday at a home in Plantation, Florida.

According to the report, Fernando De Baere shot his wife, 47-year-old Marisa Sherman, in the face with his 38-caliber handgun. He then returned the gun to their bedroom and walked across the street to a neighbor’s house to confess his crimes.

The neighbor then contacted police.

When authorities questioned De Baere he told them that he shot his wife because he did not like the way she spoke to him while they were having an argument. He also told them exactly where they could find the weapon.

De Baere was taken into custody where he remains without bond.

It is unclear if he has legal representation.