Florida Man Tells Cops Cocaine on His Nose, “Is Not Mine”

A central Florida man is in custody after allegedly having cocaine on his nose during a traffic stop, but he told deputies, “It’s not mine.”

Over the weekend, deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a car. They noticed the passenger, 20-year-old Fabricio Tueros Jimenez, had white powder around his nostrils.

Deputies swabbed his nose and the powder tested positive for cocaine.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies found a bag of powder cocaine on Jimenez, and a backpack with 250 grams of marijuana and 13 Xanax pills in the car.

The sheriff’s office said while they took Jimenez into custody, he said the cocaine wasn’t his.