Florida Panhandle Braces for Hurricane Michael, TS Nadine Forms

Florida Governor Rick Scott is warning residents about Category 2 Hurricane Michael which is gaining strength and currently has 110 mph winds.
Scott is urging people in his state to take the threat of Hurricane Michael seriously.
It is on track to make landfall tomorrow in the panhandle of Florida as a Category-3 hurricane.

Florida State University and FAMU are closing down for the rest of the week because Tallahassee is in the direct anticipated path of Hurricane Michael.
Students are encouraged to discuss possible travel plans with family and friends.

The Panhandle and Big Bend areas are under hurricane warnings. Governor Rick Scott warns that it could be the most destructive storm to hit the region in decades.
One of the biggest threats will be the storm surge, which forecasters say could be up to 12 feet in some areas.
Scott said people need to heed evacuation orders. Folks should also have fuel, three days of food and water, and any necessary medicines on hand when the storm arrives.

Also, Tropical Storm Nadine has formed.

