Florida Ranked First in the Nation for Higher Education

According to the U.S. News and World Report, Florida, for the third year in a row, is rated first in the nation for higher education. Florida, however, is behind in educational attainment (the number of people who are 25 or older with an associates degree or higher). Florida came in at No. 27 in that area.

The U.S. News and World Report based Florida’s No. 1 ranking on the time it takes students to complete two- and four-year programs at public institutions, the relatively low amounts of debt when students graduate and the cost of in-state tuition and fees.

Washington was rated second-highest in the country, followed by Wyoming, California and North Dakota. Pennsylvania was the state that ranked last.