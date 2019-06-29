Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz speaks out amid ethics probe

Florida Representative Matt Gaetz is responding to an ethics probe into his controversial tweets.

He told Fox News today that he had done nothing wrong and stood by his comments when he tweeted at former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.

Gaetz said there is a double standard on the freedom of speech depending on political affiliation and he believes he’s the victim of a coordinated political attack.

He also called out Representative Maxine Waters, citing that she incited violence against Republicans and Trump supporters but faced with no criticism.

However, both Democrats and Republicans have criticized Gaetz, some saying it was inappropriate when asked Cohen “Do your wife & father-in-law know about your girlfriends?” and questioned if Cohen’s wife would remain faithful while he is in prison.

Some lawmakers say his Tweets were an attempt to intimidate a witness.