Florida School “Sales Tax Holiday” Underway

Florida’s tax-free holiday weekend began Friday morning and helps to save parents money when it comes to back-to-school shopping.

But one big item you won’t find on this year‘s list of qualifying items; technology.

Lawmakers cut items like computers, tablets and headphones meaning shoppers will still have to pay the full sales tax.

During the sales tax holiday, no sales tax will be collected on purchases of clothing, footwear, and certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item as well as certain school supplies selling for $15 or less per item.

The 3-day sale begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday, August 3, 2018 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, August 5, 2018.

