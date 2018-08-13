Florida Schools Question Parents About Students Mental Health

Schools all across Florida are now questioning parents about the mental health of their children as they return to school this week.

The usual student registration forms given to students during the first week of school will now include a section about their mental health and whether or not their children have ever been referred to mental health services.

The move is a part of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act which aims to make schools in Florida more safe by putting in place policies to protect students. Once such police are the questions about the mental health status of all students, while others include the addition of armed and trained security officers to each campus.

Parents can be reassured that the extra information on their child’s mental health will not be shared outside of the school as it falls under medical information which is protected under Family Education Rights and Privacy Act or FERPA.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act was put in place after a high school student with a history of mental illness went on a shooting rampage killing 17 people before he was apprehended. The student, now behind bars, claims the voices in his head made him do it.

