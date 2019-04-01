Florida Senator Rick Scott Says “Medicare For All” Would Ruin Entire System

Florida Senator Rick Scott believes Medicare for All would ruin the entire healthcare system.

The Republican leader went on CBS’ Face The Nation and said the idea of the government taking over health care and running all of it has never worked and will not ever work.

Senator Scott and two others were tasked by President Trump to come up with a Republican alternative to ObamaCare.

Scott is familiar with the healthcare industry. He was pressured to resign as CEO of Columbia/HCA in 1997 after it was found that the company defrauded Medicare, Medicaid and other federal programs.

The Department of Justice ultimately fined the company $1.7 billion in what was at the time the largest health care fraud settlement in U.S. history.

Scott was never charged with any crime.

Scott said his focus is figuring out how to drive down the cost of health care.

He said reducing drug costs is the key to healthcare reform. He did not say when the newly formed team will present their plan.