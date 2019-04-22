Florida sheriff’s sergeant suspended after selling police issued gear on eBay

A Jacksonville sheriff’s sergeant has been suspended from his post after he allegedly began selling police issued gear on eBay.

According to The Florida Times-Union, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Sgt. Richard E. Vercruysse was suspended after an internal review found he made $60.50 by selling a police issued gun belt, a double magazine holder, and a badge wallet.

Officials reported that all of the items sold were issued to Vercruysse for his job and were expected to be returned after he resigned or retired.

Vercruysse has been suspended from his post for at least 45 days though it is unclear if authorities will revisit the issue.

All of the items were sold to a user who goes by the nickname milkman25. It is also unclear if authorities have or will be able to recovered the items.