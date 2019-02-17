Florida sixth-grader Charged after Refusing to Recite Pledge of Allegiance

A student from a Tampa suburb got into a confrontation with his teacher after refusing to stand for the pledge of allegiance. The 11-year-old is now facing misdemeanor charges.

The sixth-grader reportedly told his teacher that he believes the flag is racist and America’s national anthem is offensive to black people. The teacher, who was substituting at Lawton Chiles Middle Academy in Lakeland, Fla., then responded, “If living in the United States “was so bad,” why not go to another place to live?”

“They brought me here,” the boy replied.

The teacher, identified by district officials as Ana Alvarez, responded, “Well you can always go back because I came here from Cuba and the day I feel I’m not welcome here any more I would find another place to live.”

The teacher then called the district office because she did not want to keep going back and forth with the student.

The student was later charged with disruption of a school facility and resisting an officer without violence, Gary Gross, a spokesman for the Lakeland Police Department told a media outlet.

In 1943, in West Virginia State, the Supreme Court ruled in the Board of Education v. Barnette that schools cannot require students to salute the flag or recite the pledge, citing First Amendment rights. The substitute teacher was not aware of this. She no longer works at the district.

The student was suspended for three days following the Feb. 4 incident. His mother wants the school to be held accountable and wants the charges dropped, saying it was wrong for her son to be taken to a juvenile detention center.