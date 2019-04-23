Florida Supreme Court Rules Against Scott Israel

Former Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel suffered a defeat at the Florida Supreme Court in Tallahassee on Tuesday when a majority of the 7 member body ruled that Governor Ron DeSantis was acting within his constitutional authority when he suspended Israel as top cop in Broward.

“…we find that the Governor has satisfied the constitutional requirements set forth in article IV, section 7(a) of the Constitution and has the authority to suspend Israel from the office of Sheriff of Broward County,” Justice Barbara Lagoa wrote in the opinion issued Tuesday afternoon.

Israel had argued that he was suspended because of a political promise made by DeSantis during his campaign for governor.

DeSantis maintains that he suspended Israel shortly after taking office due in part to his agency’s response to the shooting at Marjory Stoneman-Douglas High School in February of 2018.

Former Coral Springs cop Gregory Tony was appointed by DeSantis to run BSO following Israel’s ouster.

Israel can now appear before the state senate and petition to be reinstated as Broward sheriff.

3 of the most recent appointments to the Florida Supreme Court were made by DeSantis and Israel, a democrat, would face a republican majority in the state senate should he decide to go before them for reinstatement.

Israel has stated that he intends to run for sheriff again in 2020.

Read the opinion of the court here.