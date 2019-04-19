Florida teen arrested after attempting Facebook egg challenge

A Florida teen has been arrested after his attempt at the Facebook “egg challenge” ended in a fight between him and his mother.

The incident occurred earlier this week in Central, Florida.

According to the Pasco Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Michael Corley conducted the challenge by cracking an egg over his mother’s head. When his mother realized what happened, she then responded by slapping Corley on the back of his head. That’s when Corley reportedly grabbed his mother by the shirt and threw her into the dining room table where she cut her back.

Police were then called to the scene and Corley was taken into custody on a domestic battery charge.