Florida Teens Fired and Arrested for Spitting in Deputies’ Food

Three teens have been fired and arrested for reportedly spitting into Okeechobee County deputies’ food while working at a restaurant.

Two uniformed, on-duty deputies stopped at the Highway 55 Restaurant for dinner and according to a witness, three teenage employees conspired to spit in the deputies’ food.

The owners immediately watched surveillance footage that confirmed the accusations.

The three employees were each charged with violating the Florida Anti-Tampering Food Act, a first-degree felony, and battery on a law enforcement officer, a third-degree felony, according to the sheriff’s office.