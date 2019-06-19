Florida Thief Says He Curbs Urge to Rape Women by Having Sex With Pool Floats

Florida police have made an arrest in a rash of pool float thefts — even though the suspect gave them what he thought was a perfectly valid excuse for committing the crimes.

Christopher Monnin, 35, was taken into custody after Palm Bay police saw him “acting suspiciously” and carrying a large garbage bag filled with deflated pool floats, according to his arrest report. Monnin admitted to having stolen the inflatables and led officers to a vacant house, where they found at least 75 more. When they asked why he’d stolen them, Monnin said he used them to “sexually gratify” himself — which he does “instead of raping women.”

In spite of Monnin’s noble sacrifice, he was arrested and charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling, criminal mischief and theft.