Florida police have made an arrest in a rash of pool float thefts — even though the suspect gave them what he thought was a perfectly valid excuse for committing the crimes.
Christopher Monnin, 35, was taken into custody after Palm Bay police saw him “acting suspiciously” and carrying a large garbage bag filled with deflated pool floats, according to his arrest report. Monnin admitted to having stolen the inflatables and led officers to a vacant house, where they found at least 75 more. When they asked why he’d stolen them, Monnin said he used them to “sexually gratify” himself — which he does “instead of raping women.”
In spite of Monnin’s noble sacrifice, he was arrested and charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling, criminal mischief and theft.
Florida Thief Says He Curbs Urge to Rape Women by Having Sex With Pool Floats
Florida police have made an arrest in a rash of pool float thefts — even though the suspect gave them what he thought was a perfectly valid excuse for committing the crimes.