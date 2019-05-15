Florida to Save Money on School, Hurricane Supplies During Sales Tax Holidays

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a taxation bill into law on Wednesday at the annual governor’s hurricane conference in West Palm Beach. Floridians will save on back-to-school and hurricane supplies under during sales tax holidays.

The sales tax holiday for hurricane supplies will run from May 31 to June 6 on items including batteries, generators, weather radios, and fuel cans. The school supplies sales tax holiday will run from Aug. 2 to Aug. 6 for items including clothes, backpacks, notebooks and shoes.

The new tax break law will also help with Hurricane Michael recovery.