Florida Today has a New Governor, New Laws and New Possibilities

Florida Republican Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis is sworn in as the 46th governor today at 11.

One of his first acts as governor may be to suspend Broward Sheriff Scott Israel for his department’s handling of the Parkland Mass shooting.

However, DeSantis says selecting the proper replacement who will do the job right is really the greatest challenge.

Outgoing Gov. Rick Scott will be sworn in as a U.S. senator, five days after his fellow newcomers took the oath of office.

In one of his final acts as governor, Scott appointed the father of a Parkland shooting victim to the State Board of Education.

If confirmed by the Florida Senate, Andrew Pollack’s term will run through 2022.

Amendment 4, which allows many Florida felons to vote, also goes into effect today.

Those convicted of murder or sex offenses are exempt.

And before voting rights can be restored, felons have to complete their prison sentence, and probation.

The move is expected to impact over a million people.

Lawyers for former Broward elections chief Brenda Snipes argued in federal court yesterday that the embattled supervisor should be reinstated to her position after she was suspended by outgoing Gov. Rick Scott in November.

Snipes came under fire her bungling of the contentious recount that followed the 2018 elections.

She planned to resign on Jan. 4 but Scott immediately suspended her in late November.

Snipes contends that her due process rights were violated and that the law allowing the governor to suspend elected officials is unconstitutional.

This federal court decision could affect the Governor DeSantis’ campaign promise to suspend Broward Sheriff Scott Israel, who is duly elected.

Sheriff Israel says he will not resign.

Floridians can expect a quick start to the Ron DeSantis administration, with the new governor ready to make key appointments to the state Supreme Court, announce a major environmental initiative and try to improve the medical-marijuana system.

“Within the next week, I think you guys are going to have a lot to write about,” DeSantis told reporters, after attending a Monday luncheon with legislative leaders and Lt. Gov.-elect Jeanette Nuñez at Florida State University.

DeSantis, a 40-year-old former Republican congressman from Ponte Vedra Beach, will succeed outgoing Gov. Rick Scott.

He even proved he could reach out to Democrats by appointing two from across the aisle for key positions in his administration.

For now, two Democrats — state Rep. Jared Moskowitz and longtime public official Jim Zingale — count themselves as part of DeSantis’ new administration.

In another area, DeSantis said he expects to move quickly on a major environmental initiative that seeks to address the state’s water-quality problems, which have included an outbreak of toxic algae in rivers and red tide along the coastlines.

DeSantis, who narrowly beat former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum in November, said the environmental package should have broad appeal in the state.