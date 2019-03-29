Florida Uncle, Nephew Wrongfully Convicted Freed After 42 Years

An uncle and his nephew are free, 42 years after they were wrongfully convicted of murder and attempted murder in Florida.

Hubert Myers and Clifford Williams Junior were released Thursday after their convictions were overturned by the State Attorney’s Office new Conviction Integrity Unit. Myers and Williams said they were at a party when two women were shot in 1976.

Since the night of their arrest, on May 2nd, 1976, Williams and Myers insisted they were innocent in the shooting death of the two female acquaintances.

This is the first time in the state’s history that *state prosecutors* initiated a conviction reversal.

The two men were convicted despite the testimony of over 40 witnesses that said they were somewhere else.

And some witnesses who confirmed the men’s accounts weren’t called to testify at Myers and Williams’ trial.

It also was found that physical evidence did not match the testimony of the woman who survived the shooting.

In addition the two faced the death penalty and a third man, now deceased, had confessed to the crime a number of years later.

The men were 17 and 33 years old at the time of their arrest. Now they are 61 and 76 years old.