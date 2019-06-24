Florida woman arrested for turning husband’s guns over to police

Authorities have arrested a Florida woman who reportedly broke into her husbands home and turned his guns over to police a day after he was arrested for ramming her vehicle with his vehicle.

The incident occurred on June 15th in Polk County.

According to the report, 32-year-old Courtney Irby contacted authorities and reported that her husband attempted to run her over after they left divorce proceedings. The husband, Joseph Irby, was arrested.

Courtney then filed for and received a temporary injunction against her husband the day of his arrest and the next morning, she broke into his apartment, collected all of his guns, and then turned them over to the police.

When authorities questioned how the guns came into her possession, Courtney reportedly admitted that she broke into his apartment and searched for the guns because even though he was ordered to turn in the guns as a condition of his release, she knew he would not turn them in.

“Yes I am, but he wasn’t going to turn them in so I am doing it,” Courtney said according to a police report.

Police then spoke to her husband who told them that he wanted to press charges.

On Monday, Rep. Anna V. Eskamani wrote a letter to Polk County State Attorney Brian Haas, urging them to drop the case against Courtney, stating the arrest “sets a scary precedent that if someone seeks help to escape abuse, they will be punished for it.”

We just sent a letter to Polk County State Attorney Brian Haas to not move forward with the prosecution of Ms. Irby. ​Prosecuting Ms. Irby sets a scary precedent that if someone seeks help to escape abuse, they will be punished for it. We refuse to accept that standard. pic.twitter.com/gEnT5TYTBN — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani (@AnnaForFlorida) June 24, 2019

Rep. Eskamani went on to say Florida is one of 35 states that has no law prohibiting those accused or convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence from possessing weapons which can be deadly in domestic abuse situations.

Both Courtney and Joseph Irby have been released from jail on bond. Courtney’s hearing is set for July 16th.