Florida Woman Caught Stealing Money From Children

Police in Fort Pierce are currently searching for a woman who was caught on surveillance stealing money from two young children.

The incident occurred on Dec. 2nd at a gas station along North 25th Street.

According to the report, the mother of the two children gave the children money and sent them inside to pay for gas. While in line, one the children dropped the money on the floor and that’s when a woman dressed in a pink or peach shirt and colorful pants stepped on the money before picked it up and put it in her pocket. When the children realized the money was missing, they then began looking around for it and at one point seemed to question the woman.

After not being able to determine where the money went, the children then went outside to get their mother. The woman then put the money in her shirt and continued to wait in line to pay for her items.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the woman. If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call the Fort Pierce Police Department at 772-467-6800 or call Crimes Stoppers at 800-273-8477.