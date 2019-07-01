Florida Woman Dies from Flesh-eating Bacteria From the Gulf

A Florida woman is dead after contracting a flesh-eating bacteria in the Gulf of Mexico off Anna Maria Island.
Lynn Flemming cut her leg during a swim on June 14th and was hospitalized days later with necrotizing fasciitis.
The 77-year-old from Ellenton died on Friday. Her family says the infection caused her to suffer two strokes and kidney failure.
