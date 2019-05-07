Florida Woman Pulls Gator Out of Her Yoga Pants During Traffic Stop

Just when you thought Florida couldn’t get any weirder.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said a woman pulled an alligator (mouth not taped shut) out of her pants during a traffic stop after she was asked, “Do you have anything else?”

She also had 41 three-striped turtles in the vehicle.

I swear I've seen gators in yoga pants before. I thought it was just me. https://t.co/TUonIq5sk5 — Ric Fiero (@RicFieroPhx) May 7, 2019

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is now taking over the investigation.