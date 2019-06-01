Florida’s Sophia Kenin defeats Serena Williams in French Open

Saturday, 20-year-old Sofia Kenin defeated Serena Williams at the French Open in straight sets 6-2, 7-5.

The top five seeds have all been.

Kenin was born in Russia but is classified as an American player.

She grew up in Pembroke Pines, Florida.

“I have so much respect for Serena. She’s done so much for tennis, for American tennis,” Kenin told ESPN. “I watched her so much growing up, along with Maria Sharapova and other players, of course. It’s just crazy, and I would have never guessed that in a few years I’d be playing Serena Williams in the third round at Roland Garros. I would have been jumping off the couch back then. Hopefully, I can handle my emotions well tomorrow. And try not to overthink it. It’s going to be a little bit strange, looking across the net and it’s Serena there, but I’m going to have just to lock in and take it as any other match, and play.”