Floridians Join Hands on the Beach to Protest Toxic Algae Blooms

Thousands of people are calling for action to stop the spread of algae in the Gulf and local rivers.

Concern, anger and frustration continues to grow over the effects of red tide.

A group called South Florida Clean Water Movement held dozens of events yesterday as people held hands on several beaches.

A Hollywood resident who attended an event in Fort Lauderdale says it’s not just about fish, though, but about tourism and the livelihoods of business owners.

Kerri West protested on Stuart beach.



Hundreds of Floridians living on the Gulf Coast came out yesterday to protest the algae bloom that has been killing fish and hurting beach area businesses. More demonstrations are expected in the future.

Critics are saying Governor Rick Scott is responsible for green slime forming in South Florida waters. Aliki Moncrief with Florida Conservation Voters says Scott’s policies started the whole mess.

Moncrief says Scott apparently ordered hundreds of millions of dollars in cuts at the water management districts and fired hundreds of scientists and regulators. And she says he

got rid of the state agency that regulated large developments.

Scott is blaming the feds for Florida’s epidemic of green slime, but Moncrief says he’s the one to blame.

The Army Corps of Engineers controls the water level of Lake Okeechobee and decides when and if to release water to prevent the dike from breaking.

