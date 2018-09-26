FLOTUS announces details of her solo Africa trip

First lady Melania Trump revealed the details for her first major solo trip abroad on Wednesday.

At a reception for United Nations General Assembly leader spouses in Manhattan, Mrs. Trump announced that she would visit Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt during her trip.

Additionally, Trump revealed that she would partner closely on this trip with the United States Agency for International Development.

“Many programs across the country that are doing great things for children, and I believe we can replicate many of these programs overseas,” said Trump in her remarks on Wednesday.

“This is why I am pleased to be working closely with USAID as I prepare for my first major International trip to Africa. By working with developing countries around the world to help them with their journey to self-reliance, USAID’s work embodies much of what ‘Be Best’ stands for.”

She departs Monday, October 1st marking her first time traveling overseas independently since her husband took office.

