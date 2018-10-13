FLOTUS gets real in exclusive ABC interview

In an exclusive interview with ABC News’ Tom Llamas first lady Melania Trump leaves no stone unturned as she confronts issues including her husbands alleged infidelity, immigration, family separation, the #MeToo movement and the infamous “I Really Don’t Care, Do You?” jacket.

Mrs. Trump candidly told Llamas that she does not always share the same opinion as her husband as well as clarified that she loves her role as first lady, something many have called into question.

“I love Washington. I love to live there. And I made the White House a home for our son and my husband, and we love to live in the White House,” said FLOTUS.

The first lady goes on to address the ‘chain migration’ policy which she drew criticism for after she sponsored her parents as U.S. citizens despite the President’s very public views against it.

She also addresses her differ in opinion on the controversial zero-tolerance policy and her efforts to reunite families separated at the border.

The zero-tolerance policy enacted by the Trump administration allowed the separation of families at the border but was later reversed many speculate because of the first lady’s efforts.

As part of her efforts to unite immigrant families, the first lady was caught in the crossfire of another controversy after seen wearing a jacket that which read “I Really Don’t Care, Do You?” to visit a migrant child facility.

She confronts the viral jacket scandal by finally admitting that it did have meaning despite the White House initial claims saying otherwise.

“It was for the people and for the left-wing media who are criticizing me,” she said. “And I want to show them that I don’t care. You could criticize. Whatever you want to say, you can say. But it will not stop me to do what I feel is right,” said FLOTUS.

Trump opens up about her “Be Best, “anti-bullying initiative saying she is the most bullied person in the world, which led her to create the initiative, later rephrasing by saying she is “one of the most bullied.”

“I could say I’m the most bullied person on the world,” Trump told ABC News in an interview during her first major solo trip to Africa when asked about her initiative.

Melania Trump has been classified as one of the most private first lady’s in history as she opens up like never before in her first sit-down interview since President Trump has taken office.

A large portion of her alleged bullying is geared toward her choice of fashion Mrs. Trump claims, citing the jacket as a way of her fighting back.

