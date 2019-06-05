FL’s Largest Food Hall to Open in Delray in 2020

Calling all foodies!

A 60,000-square-foot food hall – slated to be Florida’s largest – is coming soon to Delray Beach.

According to a source, groundbreaking for the four-story Delray Beach Market will take place this summer at the corner of Southeast Third Avenue and Southeast First Street, near Atlantic Avenue.

The center, which is scheduled to open in the fall of 2020, will also have outdoor spaces and a four-level parking garage that can hold 220 vehicles.

Delray Beach Market will include 35 chefs and operators.