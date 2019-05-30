FL’s Sales Tax Holiday on Hurricane Supplies Starts Friday

Starting Friday, May 31, Floridians can stock up for hurricane season while saving on the sales tax.

With storm season starting on June 1 and running through November 30, the sales tax holiday will last through June 6.

These items will be tax-free at all retailers throughout the state during the sales tax holiday:

$10 or less:

Reusable ice (ice packs)

$20 or less:

Any portable self-powered light source (flashlights, lanterns, candles)

$25 or less:

Any gas or diesel fuel container, including LP gas and kerosene containers

$30 or less:

Batteries, including rechargeable batteries (excluding automobile and boat batteries)

-AA and AAA

-C-cell

-D-cell

-6-volt

-9-volt

-Coolers and ice chests (food storage, non-electrical)

$50 or less:

Tarpaulins (tarps)

Visqueen, plastic sheeting, plastic drop cloths, and other flexible waterproof sheeting

Ground anchor systems

Tie-down kits

Bungee cords

Ratchet straps

Radios (powered by battery, solar, or hand crank, including two-way and weather band)

$750 or less:

Portable generators used to provide light or communications, or to preserve food in the event of a power outage

Always sales tax-exempt:

Bottled water (unflavored, uncarbonated)

Canned food, including meats, vegetables, fruit, peanut butter, and other nonperishable items

First aid kits

Prescription and non-prescription medications (all RX and most over-the-counter are exempt)

Baby food and formula