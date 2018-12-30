Food Court Fight Leads to Panic, 18 Hurt at FL Mall

Sheriff’s officials near Orlando say that 18 people were injured at a mall on Saturday, when a crowd fled loud noises they thought were gunfire.

According to Orange County Sheriff’s Office Master Deputy Ingrid Tejada-Monforte, it was chairs being knocked over during an argument between a couple in the food court at The Florida Mall that created the panic.

The 55-year-old man and 39-year-old woman were both arrested and charged with battery and disorderly conduct.

Eight of those who were injured were hospitalized.

According to The Orlando Sentinel, many stores reopened about 90 minutes later.