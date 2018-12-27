Food Hangover?

Are you still in a food coma from the holiday? Their are a few ways to help in bouncing back. Nutritionists say to get active, go for a walk after eating a lot as it helps restore cells fluid and revs metabolism so you can feel better faster. Drink tons of water. They recommended drinking 4 to 8 ounces of water per alcoholic drink you had because it keeps digestion moving and helps cells fluid levels stay stable. Another tip that can help you is to eat normally after the holiday, but concentrate on foods that are high in fiber and low in fat. For example eat vegetables, this type of fiber revs digestion, which speeds up recovery. Do not eat ‘light’ as many think this helps level out how much you ate prior but instead you will make yourself more hungry and you will intake more in the end again..