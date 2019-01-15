Football bet leads to fatal shooting in Delray Beach

A bet on an NFL football game over the weekend has led to a fatal shooting in Delray Beach, according to police.

Police say one man is dead and another man is wounded after the two shot each other.

Saturday evening, gunfire broke out in a Delray Beach neighborhood after 37-year-old Brandon Grant 35-year-old Willie Byrd, bet on the Cowboys versus Rams NFL playoff game.

The Rams were victorious over the Cowboys knocking the team out of the running for the upcoming Super Bowl.

Around 11 p.m. Grant and Byrd engaged in a heated argument, according to police.

Grant then pulled out a gun and shot Byrd, who then returned fire, hitting Grant.

A relative rushed Grant to the hospital, where he later died.

Byrd was treated at the hospital for a gunshot wound to the shoulder and released shortly after.

No charges have been filed in the case at this time as police continue to investigate.