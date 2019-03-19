Forces Capture ISIS Suspects Who Killed South Florida Soldier Jonathan Farmer

U.S.-backed Syrian forces took control of an encampment held by the Islamic State group in eastern Syria and captured a group of suspects involved in a January bombing that killed four Americans, including a soldier from South Florida.

Among those Americans killed was Army Chief Warrant Officer Jonathan Farmer, who was raised in Palm Beach County. Farmer’s funeral was held last month in Palm Beach Gardens.

The militants have been putting up a desperate fight, their notorious propaganda machine working even on the brink of collapse.

In the footage, they shoot nonstop with AK-47s and M-16s from behind trucks, vehicles and sand berms.

A group of children could be seen at one point amid the fighting.