Forecasters Watch Tropical Wave, Subtropical Storm Ernesto

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are watching two systems, a tropical wave more than 700 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands and Ernesto, the fifth named storm of the season.
Development of the disorganized system of showers and thunderstorms is expected to be impeded once it moves over the eastern Caribbean Sea later in the week.

In the central Atlantic, Subtropical Storm Ernesto has shown little change in strength.
It’s moving to the north-northeast and still posing no threat to land…but may end up hitting Ireland.

