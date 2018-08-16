Forecasters Watch Tropical Wave, Subtropical Storm Ernesto

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are watching two systems, a tropical wave more than 700 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands and Ernesto, the fifth named storm of the season.

Development of the disorganized system of showers and thunderstorms is expected to be impeded once it moves over the eastern Caribbean Sea later in the week.

Subtropical Depression #5 formed this morning in the north-central Atlantic. This system is forecast to become Subtropical or Tropical Storm Ernesto, but it is not expected to impact land. Also note the smoke plume from the Western US wildfires now extends well into the Atlantic. pic.twitter.com/jYV42laA39 — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) August 15, 2018

In the central Atlantic, Subtropical Storm Ernesto has shown little change in strength.

It’s moving to the north-northeast and still posing no threat to land…but may end up hitting Ireland.

