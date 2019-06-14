Former assistant principal charged in death of mother who worked at school

Authorities in Miami have arrested the former assistant principal of Miami Norland Senior High School for the murder of a 41-year-old mother of two.

Kameela Russell reportedly went missing on May 15th after pulling into her aunt’s driveway to pick up her daughter.

“I looked out the window, and knew I saw Kameela’s car in the driveway,” Donna Blyden, Kameela’s aunt said.

However, Kameela never made it inside the home:

“When I look again, I didn’t see the car,” Blyden said, “so I text her and say, ‘Where are you? I know you were in the driveway just now, and now you’re not here. Where are you?’ I didn’t get an answer.”

Kameela’s body would later be found floating face down in a canal on Northwest 207th Street and 15th Avenue.

Medical Examiner’s later revealed that she suffered a blunt head injury before she was thrown into the lake.

Investigators immediately began investigating Ernest Joseph Roberts, who was Kameela’s coworker and had reportedly known her since childhood.

During the investigation officials reported that they believe they found forensic evidence that Russell died inside Robert’s house and was discarded along with her vehicle which they discovered later during the investigation.

Authorities also reported that they found cellphone records that placed Russell at Robert’s home the night she disappeared.

Roberts was arrested Friday and is facing a first-degree murder charge.