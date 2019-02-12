Former astronaut Mark Kelly announces run for McCain Senate seat

Former astronaut Mark Kelly announced Tuesday that he would run to finish John McCain’s last term in the U.S. Senate.

Kelly became a prominent gun-control advocate after his wife, former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, was shot in a failed assassination attempt.

If Kelly wins the Democratic nomination, he will run against Republican Martha McSally in what is expected to be one of the most closely contested Senate races of the 2020 election.

The 2020 election will decide who finishes the last two years of McCain’s term.

The winner would have to run again for a full six-year term in 2022.