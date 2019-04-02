Former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel Fights for Job in Court

Former Sheriff Scott Israel was in a Broward courtroom yesterday fighting to get his job back.
Israel filed a petition stating that “Governor Ron Desantis exceeded his constitutional authority in suspending him for political reasons.”

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF FLORIDA, IN AND FOR BROWARD COUNTY
CASE NO. CACE-19-005019

SCOTT ISRAEL,
Petitioner,

versus

GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS,
Respondent.
_____________________________________/

PRELIMINARY CASE MANAGEMENT ORDER
This cause came before the Court on March 20, 2019, at a telephonic status conference. The parties were represented by counsel. With the concurrence of the parties and consistent with the interests of justice, the Court enters this Case Management Order as follows:
1. Petitioner shall respond to the Respondent’s Motion to Dismiss in writing on or before March 25, 2019, at 5:00 p.m.
2. Respondent shall submit a Reply, if desired, on or before March 28, 2019, at 5:00 p.m.
3. An oral argument hearing on the Motion, Response, and Reply is specially set for April 1, 2019, at 3:30 p.m., for one hour. The parties are authorized to appear telephonically if desired.

_____________________________
DAVID A. HAIMES
Circuit Judge

But lawyers for Desantis, who did not appear in person, argued over the phone that the governor has great legal discretion over elected leaders and did nothing wrong. They also argued to have the case dismissed.

Israel will be in Tallahassee next week appealing to the Florida Legislature for reinstatement. The Florida Senate will review Israel’s case once this lawsuit is resolved.

