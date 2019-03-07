Former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel Files Lawsuit Against Governor DeSantis

The former Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel filed a lawsuit today against Governor Ron DeSantis claiming his suspension is unconstitutional.

The lawsuit alleges that the Governor “engineered a political power play that interferes with the right of the public to determine their elected officials, and of Sheriff Israel to execute his duties of office in a manner consistent with the Constitution and laws of Florida.”

The lawsuit says Israel is entitled to reinstatement as Broward County Sheriff.

Israel will be in Tallahassee the week of April 8th to fight his suspension in front of a special magistrate. That decision will be voted on by the Senate.