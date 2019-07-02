Former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel Files to Seek Re-election

Former Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel filed papers yesterday seeking reelection as sheriff.

He was in his second term when he was suspended by Governor Ron DeSantis in January for his handling of the Parkland shooting.

DeSantis appointed Gregory Tony as sheriff who plans to run for re-election against Israel.

The two will face off in a Democrat primary.

Also, the the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation voted last week to pull the BSO’s accreditation.

The board cited the agency’s response to the Parkland school shooting and the shooting two years ago at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The family of a second Parkland high school shooting victim has filed suit against the FBI, claiming lack of action to prevent the February 2018 massacre.

In January 2018, a South Florida woman tipped off the FBI that a teenager she knew was stockpiling guns and ammunition and was planning an armed assault on his former classmates.

The following month, Nikolas Cruz walked into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High and killed 17 people. The parents of one of them, senior Carmen Schentrup, claim inaction by the FBI contributed to their daughter’s murder.