Former Broward SOE Brenda Snipes Files Federal Lawsuit to Get Job Back

Former Broward Supervisor of Elections, Dr. Brenda Snipes, is asking a federal judge to reinstate her after she was removed from office by Gov. Rick Scott.

The suit, filed Monday against Governor Scott and the Senate President Bill Galvano, claims her due process rights were violated.

Furthermore, Snipes’ lawsuit contends that the law allowing the governor to suspend elected officials is unconstitutional.

Snipes came under fire during the contentious recount that followed the November elections.

She planned to resign on Jan. 4, but she rescinded her resignation after Scott immediately suspended her last month.

Scott appointed his former general counsel to take her place.

In his executive order, Scott said Snipes needed to be suspended for misfeasance, incompetence and neglect of duty

