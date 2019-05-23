Former NBA Star Dennis Rodman Accused of Slapping Local Man

Former NBA star Dennis Rodman is accused of slapping a local man.

According to a Delray Beach Police report, the man, identified as Miami resident Jeff Souolouque, says Rodman smacked him in the face for apparently no reason on May 17 at the Buddha Sky Bar.

Souolouque adds that Rodman apologized and invited to take the man to dinner the following night. Soulouque says he decided to press charges when he awoke with swelling on the left side of his face. Another source says that doctors ended up diagnosing him with a left corneal abrasion.

Happy birthday, Dennis Rodman! Fun fact: during his three championship-winning seasons with the Bulls, Dennis led the NBA in rebounds (for a total of seven consecutive times) #ThisBudsForYou #LegendaryMoments pic.twitter.com/KjRBttttQS — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) May 13, 2019

David L. Roth, who invited Souolouque to Rodman’s birthday party at the bar, says he saw Rodman hit Souolouque two times with an open hand.

Rodman’s attorney denies that the incident ever happened. His client played 14 years in the NBA, winning five titles and making the NBA all-defensive first team seven times before retiring for the second time in 2008.