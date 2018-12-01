Former officer indicted for murder in apartment mix-up shooting

Friday, a grand jury indicted a former police officer who claims she killed a Dallas man in his apartment in the mistaken belief that he was in her home on a murder charge.

The indictment of Amber Guyger comes more than two months after she was arrested for the shooting death of Botham Shem Jean at a Dallas apartment complex where both lived.

Guyger was arrested after the September shooting and initially charged with manslaughter by the Texas Rangers, according to the lead investigative agency, Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson.

At a press conference, Johnson was asked why the grand jury indicted Guyger on the more serious offense of murder, in which replied, “We presented the evidence, and we explained the law.”

Johnson said murder constitutes someone “intentionally and knowingly” committing a crime, whereas manslaughter involves “recklessly doing something.”

“At the moment of the shooting, it was a knowing offense,” said Johnson.

Friday’s court records prove that both a manslaughter and murder charge entered in Guyger’s file.

However, a clerk of court clerk confirmed that the murder charge is the one prosecutors are moving forward with.

Guyger was arrested again and bonded out of jail, Johnson confirmed at the press conference.

Related content: