Former Parkland Deputy Scot Peterson Arrested

The former Broward sheriff’s deputy at the center of the much criticized response to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February of 2018 has been arrested on multiple charges including neglect of a child, culpable negligence, and perjury.

He was taken into custody at BSO headquarters in Fort Lauderdale following a disciplinary hearing.

Peterson, 56, was a school resource officer on duty at MSD High School in Parkland when a gunman opened fire inside the building killing 17 students and faculty and injuring 17 others.

He became the focal point of public outrage when surveillance video showed him taking cover outside the building while a former student fired on unarmed students and teachers inside.

Another deputy, Sergeant Brian Miller, was terminated following the hearing but not arrested.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement brought the 7 charges against Peterson stating that he did nothing to intervene and stop the shooting.