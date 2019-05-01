Former police officer found guilty in fatal shooting of unarmed woman

On Tuesday, former Minneapolis Police Officer Mohamed Noor was found guilty of third-degree murder and manslaughter for fatally shooting Justine Ruszczyk Damond while responding to her 911 call.

The jury acquitted Noor on an additional count of second-degree murder in the killing.

Noor fatally shot the 40-year-old yoga instructor in July of 2017 while responding to a call she made to emergency services about a possible sexual assault.

Noor is believed to be the first police officer to be convicted of murder in Minnesota, according to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman.

The 33-year-old was immediately taken into custody following the verdict.

He faces up to 12 and a half years for third-degree murder and four years for second-degree manslaughter.

The judge set a sentencing date of June 7.