Former police officer found guilty in fatal shooting of unarmed woman

On Tuesday, former Minneapolis Police Officer Mohamed Noor was found guilty of third-degree murder and manslaughter for fatally shooting Justine Ruszczyk Damond while responding to her 911 call.

The jury acquitted Noor on an additional count of second-degree murder in the killing.

Noor fatally shot the 40-year-old yoga instructor in July of 2017 while responding to a call she made to emergency services about a possible sexual assault.

Noor is believed to be the first police officer to be convicted of murder in Minnesota, according to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman.

The 33-year-old was immediately taken into custody following the verdict.

He faces up to 12 and a half years for third-degree murder and four years for second-degree manslaughter.

The judge set a sentencing date of June 7.

This March 20, 2018 photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office in Minneapolis, Minn., shows Minneapolis Police Officer Mohamed Noor, after he turned himself in to the Hennepin County Jail. Noor was charged Tuesday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of an unarmed Australian woman, Justine Ruszczyk Damond, last July, minutes after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home in Minneapolis. (Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

