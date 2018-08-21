Former Trump Attorney Cohen Pleads Guilty to 8 Felony Charges

The former attorney to President Donald Trump, Michael Cohen, plead guilty to eight felony charges Tuesday afternoon and seemingly implicated the president of the United States in felonious campaign finance violations. He also plead guilty to charges of bank fraud, and tax evasion in Manhattan Federal Court as part of an agreement reached with prosecutors.

Cohen said in a plea deal that “in coordination and at the direction of a candidate for federal office” he kept information that would have been harmful to the candidate and the campaign from becoming public.

Read Cohen’s entire plea agreement right here.

Cohen was under investigation by federal authorities leading up to a raid on his hotel room and business.

Cohen was President Trump personal attorney and “fixer.”

Legal experts point out that Cohen plead guilty and was not found guilty of these crimes by a jury of his peers.

Cohen faces up to five years in prison for his crimes.

