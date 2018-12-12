Former Trump Attorney Sentenced to 3 Years in Federal Prison

Former Trump personal attorney, Michael Cohen has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for tax and campaign finance violations.

If Cohen provides further information that could implicate the President in a crime, his sentence could be reduced further down the line.

Before sentencing, Judge William Pauley said “each of these crimes is a serious offense against the United States.” Cohen told the judge his blind loyalty to Trump “led him to darkness” and time and time again he felt it was his duty to cover up Trump’s dirty deeds. He pleaded guilty to tax and campaign finance violations involving hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels and another woman who claimed they had affairs with President Trump a decade ago.

Cohen’s defense attorney was pleading for leniency telling the judge inside a New York courtroom his client “came forward to offer evidence against the most powerful person in our country” and added that Cohen couldn’t “anticipate the full measure of attack that would be made against him.”

Cohen also admitted to lying to Congress about plans to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. Before sentencing, Cohen apologized and said he takes full responsibility for each criminal act, including those involving the President.

Cohen noted that blind loyalty to Trump led him to choose darkness over light. Cohen arranged hefty hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal before the 2016 presidential election. Both women alleged they had affairs with Trump. Trump has denied the accusations. He has called the payments private transactions that were not subject to campaign finance laws.

Sentencing guidelines called for four to five years and despite his lawyers’ calls for leniency, federal prosecutors argued Cohen deserved a stiff sentence because he wasn’t as forthcoming as he could have been. The judge gave Cohen the lower end of the sentence and ordered him to pay a half million dollars in restitution and $150,000 in fines. He will be allowed to surrender to authorities on March 6th.

