Former VP Joe Biden expected to announce 2020 bid

Former Vice President Joe Biden will reportedly throw his hat in the ring for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 presidential election.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Biden is expected to make the announcement next week during a speech in Charlottesville, Virginia. Biden was President Barack Obama’s VP for eight years.

He chose not to run for the White House in 2016 after the death of his son Beau from brain cancer.

Biden has strong name recognition, but his team has reportedly been lagging in the logistics of fundraising in the digital age.

Recently Biden has made headlines after several women claimed he touched them inappropriately.

Democrats, as well as GOP Sen. of Florida Marco Rubio, defended the former Vice President who has since apologized.

