Formerly homeless teen gets accepted into 18 colleges

Dylan Chidick, a teen whose family once struggled with homelessness, is inspiring many with his story after getting accepted into 18 colleges including his top school.

The College of New Jersey came to tell Dylan about his accomplishment in person.

Dylan’s story caught the attention of many including the governor of New Jersey who personally called the senior class president to congratulate him.

Khadine Phillip, the teenager’s mother says she couldn’t be more proud or more grateful. “I don’t know what heaven feels like, but I think it might be just that,” she told CBS News.

