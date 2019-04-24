Forrest Gump and Saving Private Ryan Returning to Theaters!!

(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Movie lovers, get your popcorn and candy ready!! This summer Forrest Gump will return to the big screen to celebrate the movies 25th anniversary! Theaters across the U.S. will show the movie on June 23 and the 25th! Check with your local theater, as over 600 locations will participate in the screening! Another one of Tom Hanks films, Saving Private Ryan will make a showing on June 2nd and the 5th, in honor of the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion. Who is ready to be brought back to 1990’s, because I know I am!