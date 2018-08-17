Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooter Gets Life in Prison

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International (FLL) Airport shooter will spend the rest of his life in prison.

On Friday, a federal judge in Miami sentenced 28 year-old Esteban Santiago to five consecutive terms of life imprisonment plus 120 years.

Santiago pleaded guilty to killing five and injuring six after he retrieved a 9mm handgun from his checked luggage, loaded it in a bathroom and fired randomly into the crowded baggage claim area.

Santiago, a troubled Army veteran from Alaska, pleaded guilty and will avoid the death penalty.

The post Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooter Gets Life in Prison appeared first on 850 WFTL.

