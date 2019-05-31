Fort Pierce officer will not face charges in fatal police- involved shooting

A Fort Pierce police officer will not face criminal charges in a fatal police shooting after a grand-jury found that his actions were justified.

25-year-old Officer Steven Graziano was issued a “no true bill,” and released of all charges against him Friday in the shooting death of 51-year-old Jesus Lainez.

According to the incident report, officer Graziano arrived to a home near 100 Alma Court shortly before midnight on a Thursday in December and witnessed Lainez attacking another person with a weapon. During the altercation, Graziano pulled out his gun and shot Lainez several times. Lainez was pronounced dead at the scene, while the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

On Friday authorities told reporters that Graziano has since returned from his administrative leave, which is standard procedure after the use of lethal force and has been assigned to the Community Policing Bureau as a patrol officer.