Foster parent shot, kids found with biological-mom in Miami kidnapping case

A bizarre kidnapping case has come to an end after two young children were snatched and their foster mother was shot.

Miami-Dade police later found the children safe with their biological mother.

Officers will not confirm whether the children’s biological mother is responsible for the kidnapping or if she is cooperating with the investigation, reports say.

According to Miami-Dade police, on Friday around 5 a.m, a man and a woman entered a home and shot a 77-year-old foster mother.

The pair then snatched a two-year-old boy and his five-year-old sister, according to police.

Additionally, police say the abductors drove away and left the senior woman bleeding inside the home.

First responders rushed the foster mom to the hospital who is now in stable condition.

Officers later found the two young children in Northwest Miami-Dade with their biological mother, 34-year-old Candi Johnson.

It remains unclear whether Johnson who reportedly served a four-year prison sentence for child abuse and fleeing police was involved in the kidnapping.

The male suspect remains at large.

